Maghnes Akliouche News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Akliouche assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Akliouche set up Ansu Fati's stunning goal in the 56th minute. Akliouche created six chances and contributed defensively with a tackle, a clearance, and an interception. This assist brought his goal contribution total into double figures for the campaign.