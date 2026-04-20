Maghnes Akliouche headshot

Maghnes Akliouche News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Akliouche assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Akliouche set up Ansu Fati's stunning goal in the 56th minute. Akliouche created six chances and contributed defensively with a tackle, a clearance, and an interception. This assist brought his goal contribution total into double figures for the campaign.

Maghnes Akliouche
Monaco
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