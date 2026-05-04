Maghnes Akliouche News: Supplies assist in win

Akliouche assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Metz.

Akliouche supplied the first assist in Monaco's comeback effort Saturday as they earned a 2-1 win at Metz. Additionally, the midfielder led the team with 10 crosses (two accurate) throughout his 90 minutes of play. Akliouche has provided one assist in three successive appearances (three starts).