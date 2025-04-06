Fantasy Soccer
Magnus Knudsen headshot

Magnus Knudsen News: Appears off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Knudsen generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz.

Knudsen replaced Alexander Bernhardsson in the 68th minute and made four passes. Knudsen also recorded a clearance. This was his first substitute appearance since February. He has accumulated 11 clearances, four tackles and two interceptions in his last four starts.

Magnus Knudsen
Holstein Kiel
