Magnus Knudsen News: Appears off bench
Knudsen generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz.
Knudsen replaced Alexander Bernhardsson in the 68th minute and made four passes. Knudsen also recorded a clearance. This was his first substitute appearance since February. He has accumulated 11 clearances, four tackles and two interceptions in his last four starts.
