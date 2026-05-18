Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Assists Saturday

Suleymanov assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Austin FC.

Suleymanov assisted Manu Garcia's strike in the 79th minute Saturday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first assist of the season. He also tied a season high with three shots as he made his second straight appearance off the bench.