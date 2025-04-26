Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Fails to make impact offensively
Suleymanov had three shots (none on target) and five crosses (none accurate) in Sporting KC's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati Saturday.
The forward had chances to make his mark in Saturday's match but failed to have an impact in the offensive third. He has a favorable matchup to bounce back next Sunday against LA Galaxy, a side which has conceded 16 goals so far in MLS play.
