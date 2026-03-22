Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: First goal of season

Suleymanov scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Suleymanov found the back of the net Saturday in the tough loss, scoring in the 44th minute off a Calvin Harris assist. This marks the forward's first goal of the season and his first goal contribution, playing almost 400 minutes. He still has yet to miss a start, looking to score more than the two goals he had last season.