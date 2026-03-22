Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov headshot

Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: First goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Suleymanov scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Suleymanov found the back of the net Saturday in the tough loss, scoring in the 44th minute off a Calvin Harris assist. This marks the forward's first goal of the season and his first goal contribution, playing almost 400 minutes. He still has yet to miss a start, looking to score more than the two goals he had last season.

Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov
Sporting Kansas City
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