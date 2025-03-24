Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Struggles in attack

Suleymanov registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Suleymanov was unable to produce a quality performance against LAFC on Saturday. In 72 minutes played, the right winger created zero chances, put zero shots on target, failed to complete all three of his dribble attempts, and put just one of his six crosses on target. Suleymanov has yet to register a goal contribution in four MLS starts this season, and will look to open his account this Sunday against FC Dallas.