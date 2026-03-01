Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Three shots Saturday
Suleymanov had three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.
Suleymanov took three shots in Saturday's draw, tied for the most on the team. Although he was unable to find the back of the net, it was still a positive performance for him. He'll look to find his first goal of the season Saturday versus San Diego.
