Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Suleymanov had three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.

Suleymanov took three shots in Saturday's draw, tied for the most on the team. Although he was unable to find the back of the net, it was still a positive performance for him. He'll look to find his first goal of the season Saturday versus San Diego.

Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
