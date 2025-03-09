Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov News: Two shots

Suleymanov generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against D.C. United.

Suleymanov was held off the score sheet during Saturday's loss, but did take a pair of shots during the frustrating match. The forward has looked dangerous early in his time in MLS, but hasn't been able to be a week-in, week-out difference-maker yet. Suleymanov could struggle with some inconsistent service in an uncertain Kansas City attack.