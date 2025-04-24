Fantasy Soccer
Mahamadou Diawara headshot

Mahamadou Diawara Injury: Suffers from ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 5:03am

Diawara (ankle) could miss Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to Foot Normand.

Diawara could miss Saturday's game due to a sprain ankle sustained recently. Although he started the last game, his potential absence will not impact the starting squad since he has started only once in his last four games for Les Havrais.

