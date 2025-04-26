Mahamadou Diawara News: On bench for Monaco match
Diawara (ankle) is on the bench to face Monaco on Saturday.
Diawara wasn't forced to miss time due to the injury he picked up during the week. The central midfielder is not guaranteed to see a lot of action but could rack up defensive stats when he's on the pitch. His potential inclusion in upcoming games would threaten Abdoulaye Toure and Junior Mwanga in terms of playing time.
