Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Mahamadou Diawara headshot

Mahamadou Diawara News: On bench for Monaco match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Diawara (ankle) is on the bench to face Monaco on Saturday.

Diawara wasn't forced to miss time due to the injury he picked up during the week. The central midfielder is not guaranteed to see a lot of action but could rack up defensive stats when he's on the pitch. His potential inclusion in upcoming games would threaten Abdoulaye Toure and Junior Mwanga in terms of playing time.

Mahamadou Diawara
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now