Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mahamadou Nagida headshot

Mahamadou Nagida News: Scores immediately as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Nagida scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Etienne.

Nagibe was subbed onto the pitch in the 84th minute and just seconds later found the back of the net to give his side the 2-0 lead. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last two appearances. He did not do much else in his quick six minute cameo.

Mahamadou Nagida
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now