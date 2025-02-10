Mahamadou Nagida News: Scores immediately as substitute

Nagida scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Etienne.

Nagibe was subbed onto the pitch in the 84th minute and just seconds later found the back of the net to give his side the 2-0 lead. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last two appearances. He did not do much else in his quick six minute cameo.