Mahdi Camara News: Brace at Auxerre
Camara scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Considering that Camara entered the Auxerre-Rennes game with only one goal this season, the fact that he logged a brace at Auxerre is surprising. Regardless, Camara tripled his 2025-26 season's goal tally from one to three, making him just two short of tying the number of goals he scored with Brest last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now