Mahdi Camara News: Brace at Auxerre

Camara scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Considering that Camara entered the Auxerre-Rennes game with only one goal this season, the fact that he logged a brace at Auxerre is surprising. Regardless, Camara tripled his 2025-26 season's goal tally from one to three, making him just two short of tying the number of goals he scored with Brest last season.