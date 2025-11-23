Camara set up the opener in the 20th minute, whipping in a cross that Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal smashed into the top corner. Right after the break he added one himself, reacting quickest when Lukas Hradecky parried a shot and heading the rebound home from close range. Later on he drove into the box to draw the foul that led to Ludovic Blas' penalty, completing a four-goal performance from the Bretons. Camara's two goal contributions were his first in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season, but they underlined his growing influence in the midfield under coach Habib Beye as Rennes continue their strong form with three consecutive wins in November.