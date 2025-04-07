Mahdi Camara News: Scores winner against Monaco

Camara scored a goal off four shots (two on target), made five tackles (one won) and one interception, drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monaco.

Camara picked up from where he left off in the previous matches, making it back-to-back games with a goal for the first time this season. But this one was even more special as it happened deep into second half's stoppage time to give his team a very important win. That's now five goals and two assists over 28 league appearances for Camara, not bad for someone that spends a huge chunk of time providing contributions on the less glamourous end.