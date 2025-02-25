Mahdi Camara News: Three shots in draw

Camara recorded three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.

Camara recorded at least one shot for a 10th straight game and has a total of 17 shots in that span. However, this was the second of those outings without a shot on target. He also nabbed at least one interception for a third straight game and is up to four interceptions in that span.