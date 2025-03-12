Mahmoud Bentayg News: Signs with Zamalek SC
Bentayg was loaned since the start of the season to Egyptian side Zamalek SC and has now signed permanently with the club, his former team announced.
Bentayg was sent on loan to Zamalek SC at the start of the season because he was not expected to play much for Les Verts. He will now continue with the Egyptian club after completing a permanent transfer.
