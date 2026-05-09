Mahmoud Dahoud News: Assists from midfield

Dahoud assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss versus Borussia Dortmund.

Dahoud provided a single assist Friday, creating one chance and ending up with a goal contribution to show from it. He wasn't overly involved in the attack, as he often isn't so he isn't likely to be a constant offensive contributor. The assist is still a nice boon for Dahoud, who has played a consistent role this season.