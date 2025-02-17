Mahmoud Dahoud News: Creative in win

Dahoud generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Dahoud created a chance and got forward a bit more than normal during Sunday's win. That was likely due to the limited opposite Kiel offered. Still Dahoud has the talent to be more than just a midfield recycler. It's not a great sign for Dahoud that young Oscar Hojlund seems to be on equal footing with him for a holding midfield spot.