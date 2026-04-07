Mahmoud Dahoud News: Set to leave Frankfurt

Dahoud will depart Frankfurt when his contract expires on June 30, with both parties mutually agreeing not to extend the deal, according to the club.

Dahoud joined Frankfurt from Brighton ahead of the 2024/25 season and made 35 appearances across his two seasons at the club, contributing three goals and three assists in total. This campaign he has logged 17 appearances across the Bundesliga and the Champions League, adding two goals and two assists before his time at the Adler draws to a close.