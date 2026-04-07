Mahmoud Dahoud headshot

Mahmoud Dahoud News: Set to leave Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Dahoud will depart Frankfurt when his contract expires on June 30, with both parties mutually agreeing not to extend the deal, according to the club.

Dahoud joined Frankfurt from Brighton ahead of the 2024/25 season and made 35 appearances across his two seasons at the club, contributing three goals and three assists in total. This campaign he has logged 17 appearances across the Bundesliga and the Champions League, adding two goals and two assists before his time at the Adler draws to a close.

Mahmoud Dahoud
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mahmoud Dahoud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mahmoud Dahoud See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 8, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 7, 2023