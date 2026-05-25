Malachi Jones Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Nashville and will be evaluated by the medical staff, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson of Stream Punk.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's clash against Nashville and will be monitored over the coming days before any clarity emerges on his condition, with New York City's next fixture coming after the World Cup break. The club will provide a further update on his availability once the evaluation has been completed.