Malachi Jones headshot

Malachi Jones Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Nashville and will be evaluated by the medical staff, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson of Stream Punk.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's clash against Nashville and will be monitored over the coming days before any clarity emerges on his condition, with New York City's next fixture coming after the World Cup break. The club will provide a further update on his availability once the evaluation has been completed.

Malachi Jones
New York City FC
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