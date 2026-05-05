Malang Sarr headshot

Malang Sarr News: Makes five tackles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sarr registered one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Sarr led Lens in both tackles and interceptions (five each) during their road draw. The centerback also won the most duels (11) and made the second-most clearances (four) in a great defensive effort. He received his third yellow card in 30 starts, though.

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