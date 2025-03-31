Fantasy Soccer
Malang Sarr headshot

Malang Sarr News: Stacks up defensive volume

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Sarr recorded three tackles (three won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lille.

Sarr had everything to do behind the ball during Sunday's loss, throwing his body in front of shots and making some major tackles. It wasn't enough to earn the point and the clean sheet though, as in the end he couldn't slow down the Lille attack entirely. Still it was a great defensive performance in a tough match for the center-back.

