Malick Fofana Injury: Back available Thursday

Fofana (ankle) is back available as expected for Thursday's second leg against Celta Vigo in the Europa League, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais. "We've got Afonso (Moreira), Malick (Fofana), and Pavel (Sulc) back, they'll be in the squad tomorrow. But they're not ready to play 90 minutes."

Fofana has shaken off his long-term ankle injury and returned to full team training in recent weeks, and while he is not ready to handle a full 90 minutes yet, he is set to be an option off the bench starting with Thursday's Europa League second leg against Celta Vigo. The left winger had locked down a starting role before going down, and there is little doubt he will regain that spot once he gets fully back up to speed with the Gones.