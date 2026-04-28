Malick Fofana Injury: Back in full team training

Fofana (ankle) has returned to full team training Tuesday and is targeting a comeback for Sunday's clash against Rennes, the club posted.

Fofana had been forced back into individual work ahead of last weekend's Auxerre fixture after appearing on the verge of a comeback, making his return to collective sessions a genuinely welcome development after such a long and frustrating road back. The Belgian winger has been through ankle surgery and a subsequent hardware removal procedure this season, and Lyon will manage his reintegration carefully over the coming days before committing to his involvement on Sunday. If he comes through the remaining sessions without any issues, Fofana's long-awaited return would be a huge boost for the Gones heading into the final fixtures of the campaign.