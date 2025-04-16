Malick Fofana Injury: Back in team training Tuesday

Fofana (knee) was back in team training Tuesday and is expected to be available for Thrusday's clash against Manchester United in the Europa League, the club posted.

Fofana was back in team training on Tuesday and was announced as probable for Thursday's second leg against the Red Devils in the Europa League. He is in a good spot to be included in the match squad and make his comeback after recovering from his knee injury. With Ernest Nuamah out for the season, the young Belgian is expected to see increased playing time in the frontline for the remainder of the season.