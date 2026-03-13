Malick Fofana Injury: Could play next week

Fofana (ankle) could be available to play during next week's second leg against Celta Vigo in the Europa League, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais. "I expect that we can count on Afonso (Moreira) and Pavel (Sulc). Maybe it's not to start the match. But having players like Afonso and Pavel as a solution, with also Malick (Fofana). We'll see. Maybe it will be important for us to have wingers to have more initiatives, more deep calls."

Fofana is closing in on a return after finally shaking off his long-term ankle injury and could be available off the bench for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Celta Vigo. The winger isn't expected to be fit enough to start yet, but he could still provide a spark if called upon as a substitute. That said, Fofana has been the undisputed starter on the left wing for the Gones for several seasons and should be expected to regain that role once he's fully back up to speed.