Fofana went down with a serious ankle injury in late October and has been sidelined ever since while rehabbing. The forward got back to individual training last week and has an outside shot to return against Strasbourg on Feb. 22, though if he needs a little more runway, he is still firmly on track to be back at some point in March. Before the setback, he was a locked-in starter up top, and once he is fully back fit, he should reclaim that role, likely sending Afonso Moreira to a depth option off the bench.