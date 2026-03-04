Malick Fofana Injury: Doubtful against Paris FC

Fofana (ankle) is still recovering from his injury and could miss both games this week against Lens in the Coupe de France and Paris FC on Sunday, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Fofana is still working his way back from a long-term ankle injury and has been ruled out for Thursday's Coupe de France showdown against Lens. The left winger could also remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with Paris FC as the club appears unwilling to rush injured players back into action. Normally a regular starter when fully fit and available, his absence shakes up the attacking rotation for now, with Roman Yaremchuk and Noah Nartey likely set to shoulder bigger roles in the front line.