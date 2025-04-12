Malick Fofana Injury: Hopeful to face United

Fofana (knee) is eyeing a return against Manchester United on Thursday, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "Malick, on the other hand, will not be available. I think he will be back for the next game against Manchester United. Malick is not yet training with the group. He should resume with us next week. He is pursuing a normal recovery, but it would have been too risky to make him play tomorrow."

Fofana is set to return to training next week after some Tim out due to a knee injury. That said, there is hope he could face United in UEL action Thursday, although that will depend on if he trains. He is only a rotational player when fit and will likley see a bench spot once fit.