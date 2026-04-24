Malick Fofana Injury: Not yet ready

Fofana (ankle) was absent from Friday's team session and remains in individual training, ruling him out of Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Fofana had returned to team training earlier in the week and been targeted for a Saturday return, making his step back to individual sessions a frustrating late development. The Belgian winger has had an incredibly difficult road back this season following ankle surgery and a subsequent procedure to remove hardware, and Lyon will not push him back before he is genuinely ready despite the end of the season fast approaching. His return remains the most anticipated comeback for the Gones, but the timeline is now unclear once again.