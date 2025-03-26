Malick Fofana Injury: Out for the next three weeks

Fofana suffered a knee injury in the clash against Le Havre and will be out for the next three weeks, L'equipe reports.

Fofana withdrew from the Belgian squad due to the knee injury he sustained against Le Havre, and further examinations revealed he will be sidelined for the next three weeks. The club hopes he will be back for the second leg of the quarterfinal against Manchester United in the Europa League. However, he has only been a quality bench option this season, so his absence will not impact the starting squad.