Malick Fofana Injury: Returns to training

Fofana (ankle) has taken part in training sessions as he continues to regain fitness in his recovery from a serious injury.

Fofana may still be a few weeks away from being available to play, as he has been sidelined since October. While he's not expected to feature before the March international break, the attacker will aim to rejoin the squad in April. Noah Nartey, Abner Vinicius and Remi Himbert are Lyon's current options to operate on the left wing in Fofana's absence.