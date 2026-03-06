Malick Fofana Injury: Set to train in coming weeks

Fofana (ankle) is set to begin training in the next couple of weeks, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "I think he'll train with us in the coming weeks. I thought Malick might be with us now, but players are all different, and their reactions to pain vary. Other players are more sensitive. We know which players can return with pain and which prefer to wait until they are fully recovered."

Fofana is not going to be risked quite yet as he recovers from an ankle injury, still needing to train first. The good news is that it should come in the next few weeks, likely ahead of the international break. This remains a brutal absence for the forward, with his last appearance Oct. 26.