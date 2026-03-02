Malick Fofana Injury: Should resume team training soon

Fofana (ankle) should resume team training either this week or at the latest next week, according to Joel Domenighetti from L'Equipe.

Fofana went down with a significant ankle injury against Strasbourg in October but has made steady progress in recent weeks. An MRI last week confirmed the ligaments have healed well, though the winger is still dealing with some residual pain and required injections to manage it. That said, it is reported that he is targeting a return to training within the next two weeks, with a potential comeback as the latest next week ahead of the clash against Le Havre. Until he is back at full throttle, Afonso Moreira and Noah Nartey are in line to take on an expanded role in the Gones' front line.