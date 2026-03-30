Malick Fofana Injury: Surgery sets back ankle recovery

Fofana (ankle) has undergone minor surgery to remove hardware previously inserted during his October ankle operation and is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks, according to the club.

Fofana had only just returned to full team training after his long-term ankle issue, making this latest setback a frustrating turn of events for both player and Lyon. The procedure was planned and low-risk, but the timing stings given how close he was to regaining his starting spot on the left wing for the Gones. With a two to three week timeline, Fofana could be back in contention before the end of April, though Lyon will be careful not to rush him back after everything he has already been through with that ankle. Afonso Moreira is expected to hold a larger role in the front line until he returns.