Malick Fofana Injury: Trains with team

Fofana (ankle) returned to team training this week and is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Fofana had undergone minor surgery to remove hardware from his original October ankle operation, adding another frustrating delay to what has been a long and difficult road back for the Belgian winger. The forward had already made his comeback in March before the surgical setback, and his return to collective sessions on Tuesday is the most encouraging sign yet that he is finally nearing the end of his injury ordeal. Lyon will assess how he responds to the coming sessions before committing to his involvement on Saturday, but the direction of travel is firmly positive for a player whose electric qualities have been sorely missed by the Gones this season.