Malick Fofana headshot

Malick Fofana Injury: Unlikely to return before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Fofana (ankle) will likely not return before the March international break, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Tonic Radio.

Fofana has been making solid progress in his recovery from the ankle injury he picked up in late October and has already rejoined team training, but a return to game action likely won't come before the March international break as the coaching staff remains cautious and doesn't want to rush him back. In the meantime, Afonso Moreira, Noah Nartey, Abner Vinicius and Remi Humbert have been rotating into the left wing role to fill the gap during his absence.

Malick Fofana
Lyon
