Malick Fofana News: Available for Rennes clash

Fofana (ankle) is back available for Sunday's clash against Rennes, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL. "We're getting Malick and Ernest back, who are in the squad for Rennes, and who can help us if we need them. Our two flanks have more options now, that's good."

Fofana's inclusion in the squad brings an end to one of the most frustrating injury sagas of Lyon's season, with the Belgian winger having been through ankle surgery and a subsequent hardware removal procedure before finally getting back to full team training this week. Coach Fonseca's careful wording suggests a bench role rather than an immediate return to the starting lineup, but having him available at all for such an important fixture in Lyon's Champions League qualification push is a genuine boost for the Gones heading into the final stretch of the campaign.