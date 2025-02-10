Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malick Fofana headshot

Malick Fofana News: Returns with aplomb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Fofana assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Reims.

Fofana made his first appearance since missing out on the last three Lyon fixtures with an undisclosed ailment. In his brief 16-minute spell, the attacker managed to direct a cross into the box to assist Lyon's third goal. The assist was Fofana's fourth of the Ligue 1 campaign. Overall, the dynamic forward has scored seven goals and supplied five assists in 26 appearances (15 starts) across all competitions.

Malick Fofana
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now