Malick Fofana News: Returns with aplomb

Fofana assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Reims.

Fofana made his first appearance since missing out on the last three Lyon fixtures with an undisclosed ailment. In his brief 16-minute spell, the attacker managed to direct a cross into the box to assist Lyon's third goal. The assist was Fofana's fourth of the Ligue 1 campaign. Overall, the dynamic forward has scored seven goals and supplied five assists in 26 appearances (15 starts) across all competitions.