Malick Fofana News: Scores as substitute

Fofana scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Le Havre.

Fofana subbed on in the second half and scored the 2-2 equalizer in the 78th minute to help Lyon earn the comeback win with his 10th goal in the season. The forward also logged a secondary assist in the match in a good offensive effort. He has only two starts in his last eight appearances, though.