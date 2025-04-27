Malick Fofana News: Scores opener Saturday

Fofana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win against Rennes.

Fofana started Saturday's match, his first start since March 9. He marked the occasion with an early goal, a strike in the 8th minute assisted by Thiago Almada. It marked his ninth goal contribution of the season. He also recorded two crosses, won one tackle and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Abner Vinicius.