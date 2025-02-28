Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malick Thiaw headshot

Malick Thiaw News: Busy but paltry against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Thiaw won two of three tackles, three interceptions, 12 clearnaces and one block in Thursday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.

Thiaw filled it up as the Milan defense was under pressure in the second half but often struggled to contain the opponents and had some minor gaffes. He has started in five straight matches, registering seven tackles (five won), five interceptions, 26 clearances and two blocks, contributing to one clean sheet and providing one assist.

Malick Thiaw
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now