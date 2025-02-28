Malick Thiaw News: Busy but paltry against Bologna

Thiaw won two of three tackles, three interceptions, 12 clearnaces and one block in Thursday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.

Thiaw filled it up as the Milan defense was under pressure in the second half but often struggled to contain the opponents and had some minor gaffes. He has started in five straight matches, registering seven tackles (five won), five interceptions, 26 clearances and two blocks, contributing to one clean sheet and providing one assist.