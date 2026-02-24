Malick Thiaw News: Eligible again
Thiaw may be selected in all competitions going forward following his Champions League card accumulation ban.
Thiaw has been an ever-present member of Newcastle's back line, so he'll aim to regain a starting spot in upcoming matchups at the expense of either Sven Botman or Alex Murphy. The regular center-back is in solid form with two goals over his last four games in addition to his averages of 4.5 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per contest during that period.
