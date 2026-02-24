Malick Thiaw headshot

Malick Thiaw News: Eligible again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Thiaw may be selected in all competitions going forward following his Champions League card accumulation ban.

Thiaw has been an ever-present member of Newcastle's back line, so he'll aim to regain a starting spot in upcoming matchups at the expense of either Sven Botman or Alex Murphy. The regular center-back is in solid form with two goals over his last four games in addition to his averages of 4.5 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per contest during that period.

Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United
