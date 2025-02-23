Malick Thiaw News: Own goal Saturday
Thiaw generated an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Torino.
Thiaw had a rough day in the loss Saturday, starting it early after he scored a fifth-minute own goal, leading to Torino's eventual win. He wasn't much better in the defense the rest of the match, registering a tackle and four clearances. It was his fourth straight start after an injury, starting in 19 of his 21 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now