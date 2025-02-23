Malick Thiaw News: Own goal Saturday

Thiaw generated an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Torino.

Thiaw had a rough day in the loss Saturday, starting it early after he scored a fifth-minute own goal, leading to Torino's eventual win. He wasn't much better in the defense the rest of the match, registering a tackle and four clearances. It was his fourth straight start after an injury, starting in 19 of his 21 appearances this season.