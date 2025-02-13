Malick Thiaw News: Registers six clearances in loss

Thiaw generated one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Feyenoord. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Thiaw started for the first time in a month and recorded six clearances during Wednesday's Champions League game. The defender began the season as a bench option before becoming a regular starter until mid-January when he suffered a thigh injury. He made his first start under new coach Sergio Conceicao but was unable to help the team gain an advantage before the second leg next Tuesday. Thiaw's next opportunity to feature will be Saturday against Verona in the league.