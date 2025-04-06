Malick Thiaw News: Saddled with own goal against Fiorentina

Thiaw had an own goal and three tackles (two won, one interception and two clearances Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Thiaw had a rough showing as he struggled to keep up with the opposing strikers and tucked the ball into his own net in a last-ditch attempt to stop Moise Kean from scoring. He has started in five of the last six matches, notching eight tackles (six won), four interceptions and 20 clearances, but the defensive hierarchies are still somewhat fluid in the back.