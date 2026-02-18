Malick Thiaw headshot

Malick Thiaw News: Scores first UCL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 8:58pm

Thiaw scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 6-1 win against Qarabag. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Already with four league goals to his name, Thiaw added his first Champions League strike this season, nodding home Trippier's pinpoint delivery. The center back has emerged as a consistent offensive weapon, netting twice in his last five outings while registering nine shots over that same span.

Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United
