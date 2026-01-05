Thiaw sealed the win in the 78th minute by stabbing home after Bruno Guimaraes' corner caused a goalmouth scramble. Palace had defended well for long stretches, but they could not deal with the second phase of the set piece. Thiaw's finish removed the tension from the closing minutes and confirmed a 2-0 home win for the Magpies. The center-back was also impressive defensively, contributing 10 clearances, two blocks, and a season high five tackles, three of which were successful, to help Newcastle secure their first clean sheet since early November.