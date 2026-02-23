Malick Thiaw News: Set for suspension
Thiaw will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Champions League, the UEFA announced.
Thiaw picked up his third yellow card in the Champions League and will be suspended for Tuesday's second leg against Qarabag. The center-back has been a locked-in starter along the back line for the Magpies, so his absence forces a defensive reshuffle for a high-stakes matchup. If Sven Botman (back) is cleared after his issues, he's the leading candidate to step into the starting XI and plug that gap.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malick Thiaw See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malick Thiaw See More