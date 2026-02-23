Malick Thiaw News: Set for suspension

Thiaw will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Champions League, the UEFA announced.

Thiaw picked up his third yellow card in the Champions League and will be suspended for Tuesday's second leg against Qarabag. The center-back has been a locked-in starter along the back line for the Magpies, so his absence forces a defensive reshuffle for a high-stakes matchup. If Sven Botman (back) is cleared after his issues, he's the leading candidate to step into the starting XI and plug that gap.